Businesses evacuate as emergency services attend Auckland incident

About 100 people were evacuated from businesses on Williamson Ave.

About 100 people have evacuated a number of businesses on Williamson Avenue by Countdown Ponsonby in Auckland after a fire alarm was set off.

Fire and Emergency NZ were responding to the incident, which they say was triggered when a smoke detector was set off in the Bali Nights restaurant. The restaurant did not appear to have been damaged.

At least four firefighting emergency response vehicles were on the scene, and supermarket customers were among those evacuated and gathered outside.

MORE SOON