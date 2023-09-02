Three dead after crashes in Auckland, Whakatāne and Te Puke

Three people have died in crashes on Friday and Saturday. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

Three people have died after crashes in Auckland, Whakatāne and Te Puke.

A person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Smales Rd in Auckland’s East Tāmaki about 4.20pm on Friday.

They died in hospital, police said in a statement.

“Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.”

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash on Taneatua Rd in Whakatāne about 11.55pm.

The road was closed for about four hours.

A third person died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle about 12.30pm on Saturday.

Their death brings the weekend road toll to three.

Last weekend, four people died and several were injured in crashes.

According to Ministry of Transport data, 230 people have died on the roads so far in 2023. This number sat at 216 the previous Saturday.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of both crashes.