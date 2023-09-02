Search team find nothing significant after 'HELP' message written in sand at West Coast lake

Police are asking for information on a mysterious 'HELP' message spotted in the sand by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura.

A search team deployed to the West Coast where a mysterious “HELP” message was seen written in sand have found nothing while searching the area.

The message was spotted by a helicopter as it flew over Lake Ahaura.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

On Friday, police asked anyone with information to come forward by phoning 105, quoting reference number P055875858.

“We are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having gone into that area recently.”

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have written the message and who may now be safe and well.”

On Saturday, a police spokesperson confirmed a search team had been sent to the area via helicopter about 9am.

“They are going to have a look around the sign area to see if they can find anything else of interest.”

But shortly before 4pm, the spokesperson confirmed nothing was found and no information had been received to suggest anyone was in immediate danger.

“The search team will now stand down, pending any new information received.”

Lake Ahaura is situated within Department of Conservation land about 45 kilometres east of Greymouth.

Marcus Tuck, a farmer in nearby Inchbonnie, said the area was used by hunters and fishers.

“It's in the bush a bit. You would tramp in. It's quite remote,” he said.

The Gloriavale Christian Community is about 15km from the lake.

Gloriavale was contacted to ask if its members knew anything about the message, however, a spokesperson said it did not want to talk to Stuff.

Anyone with information on the sign could still get in touch with police, quoting the file reference above.