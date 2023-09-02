Car crash on West Coast leaves three injured

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 3.30pm. (File photo)

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a car ended up in a creek on the South Island’s West Coast.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday on Nelson Creek-Bell Hill Rd, Hochstetter, on the West Coast.

The crash involved a single car which left the road, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson wasn’t sure how severe the injuries of the other two occupants were.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the car had left the road and ended up in a creek but when crews found the car those inside were already out.

“No extraction was needed,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic management was in place for a time following the crash.