Car crash on West Coast leaves three injured
Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a car ended up in a creek on the South Island’s West Coast.
A police spokesperson confirmed the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday on Nelson Creek-Bell Hill Rd, Hochstetter, on the West Coast.
The crash involved a single car which left the road, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson wasn’t sure how severe the injuries of the other two occupants were.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the car had left the road and ended up in a creek but when crews found the car those inside were already out.
“No extraction was needed,” the spokesperson said.
Traffic management was in place for a time following the crash.