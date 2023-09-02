Three Gloriavale members injured in car crash on West Coast

Members of the Gloriavale community were injured in the crash. (File photo)

Three members of the Gloriavale community have been injured, one seriously, after a car ended up in a creek on the South Island’s West Coast.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday on Nelson Creek-Bell Hill Rd, Hochstetter, on the West Coast.

The crash involved a single car which left the road, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson wasn’t sure how severe the injuries of the other two occupants were.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the car had left the road and ended up in a creek but when crews found the car those inside were already out.

“No extraction was needed,” the spokesperson said.

A Gloriavale member, during a phone call with Stuff, confirmed three members were injured with at least one in hospital.

“All we know is he’s in the hospital, he is okay – we haven’t heard much else besides that.”

When asked how the community was feeling, the woman said they were “fine” and “we handle it”.

She was unsure if the other two members were hospitalised.

Traffic management was in place for a time following the crash.

The crash site was around a 20-minute drive away from the Gloriavale Christian Community.