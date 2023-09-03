People evacuated after garage fire spreads to neighbouring property in West Auckland

The fire broke out at a house’s garage and spread to a neighbouring residential property in the suburb of Kelston at around 8.30pm.

Residents of two houses have been evacuated safely after a fire broke out at garage in West Auckland.

The fire broke out in the garage and spread to a neighbouring house in the suburb of Kelston around 8.30am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Ryan Geen said fire crews arrived shortly after and found the garage in flames.

“The fire spread to a neighbouring property.

“All the people have been accounted for... No injuries have been reported.

“A fire investigator is on its way to determine the cause of the fire.”