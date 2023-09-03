Aucklanders warned to brace for 29 hours of heavy rain

Heavy rain watches are in force for Northland, parts of Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula. (File photo)

Aucklanders are being urged to brace for 29 hours of heavy rain, with Northland and the Coromandel also in the firing line.

Heavy rain watches are in force for Northland, parts of Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

According to MetService, subtropical air is expected to affect the upper North Island on Sunday into Tuesday, bringing with it a band of heavy rain moving slowly southwards.

Thunderstorms are also possible early on Monday morning.

For those in Northland, north of the Bay of Islands, the worst is over as the heavy rain has passed through and the watch is now over.

Meanwhile, Auckland north of Papakura and Great Barrier Island more rain is to be expected, with a heavy rain watch due to come into effect at 3am on Monday and running through to 3am on Tuesday.

“There is a risk that the rain-band could become stationary at times, increasing rainfall accumulation in localised places, where amounts may approach warning criteria especially in the east,” MetService warned.

The Hunua Range and the Coromandel Peninsula are also expected to see heavy rain from 6pm on Monday through to 12pm on Tuesday.

Further south, Wellington has seen a fine Sunday, with a high of 17C and a low of 9C.

Monday is expected to be very similar, with a high of 16C and a low of 8C. Southeasterly winds will turn northeasterly late on Monday evening.

The Garden City will see a mostly cloudy week with patchy drizzle into Sunday evening, before a foggy start to the week on Monday. Christchurch will then see a high of 13C and a low of 7C to kick the week off.