Car rolls 50m down bank in Manaia, man flown to hospital in critical condition

A man in their 50s was flown to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition after their car rolled around 50m down a bank in Manaia

A man has been flown to hospital after driving off a bank and travelling 50m down a hill in their car.

The 50-year-old was taken to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night, after crashing in the small coastal town Manaia, in the Coromandel.

Another person was also transported to hospital in a moderate condition, according to police.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to the incident around 6.30pm, to assist in taking the man to hospital.

Photos from the scene show firefighters standing at the top of the road, looking down into a heavily forested area.

The red tail light of the car can be seen in amongst the trees.

Emergency services were at the crash on Manaia Rd, Kereta, where a vehicle went over a bank, police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”

More to come