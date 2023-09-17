Auckland schoolboy makes 'miraculous' recovery after being struck by a car

Video includes graphic images: Schoolboy Kaden O'Neill was hit by a car after walking around the front of a bus in January. Now, his family are speaking for the first time about his "miraculous" recovery.

Warning: This story contains details and images that some readers may find distressing.

When schoolboy Kaden O’Neill was struck by a car while walking around the front of a bus, he was given “little to no chance of survival”.

The 14-year-old sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple skull and facial fractures, a fractured neck, a severe break in his right femur, a broken tibia, a broken elbow and a collapsed lung.

Now, almost eight months on, Kaden hopes to raise awareness about road safety - and the importance of listening to your parents when it comes to the “big stuff”.

“You’re told to look both ways when you cross the road, but I brushed it off. I thought it didn’t apply to me – but it did,” Kaden told Stuff.

On January 30, Kaden had been at a friend’s house on West Tamaki Rd in Auckland when he left to catch the bus home.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but two of his friends ran across the road and heard this massive noise.

“When they looked back, he was just lying there,” Kaden’s father, Nick O'Neill, said.

Kaden had walked around the front of a bus to cross the road when he was struck by a Range Rover.

“I got a call from his friend’s dad who said there’d been an accident.

Supplied Kaden O’Neill, 14, was left critically injured after he was struck by a car while walking around the front of a bus.

“I was thinking he’d just been clipped and at worst he’d have a broken leg or something, but when I turned up they were moving him onto a gurney and his leg was almost hanging off,” Nick recalled.

One of Kaden’s friends had used their favourite t-shirt to stem the blood flow.

“It was horrible. It was every parent’s worst nightmare,” Nick recalled.

Kaden’s mother, Aleisha O’Neill, was shopping for dehumidifiers following the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods when she heard about the accident.

“Kaden’s best mate called me. There was an urgency in his voice, but I could tell he was trying not to panic me,” Aleisha said.

David White/Stuff Throughout his recovery, the O’Neill’s received a “pouring of support from literally everywhere around the world”, which provided a “blanket of warm and support that carried them through”.

In what felt like “slow motion”, Aleisha and Kaden’s 12-year-old brother, Carter O’Neill, drove to the site of the crash.

“As soon as I saw all the flashing lights, I left my car running in the middle of the road and just ran.

“The reality really hit me when I saw this one lady’s face – I’ll never forget the way she looked at me. She looked sorry.”

Once loaded into the ambulance, a critical care paramedic arrived made the decision to intubate Kaden.

“He technically died twice on our way to hospital, but I think the intubation saved his brain.

Supplied In the first two weeks of the accident, the hospital “managed everything for Kaden” to give his brain time to heal.

“His body was fighting so hard, so they put him into an induced coma, which is how he stayed for the next five weeks,” Nick said.

At one stage the ambulance pulled over so that Aleisha could say “goodbye” to Kaden.

“I didn’t know what to say. I couldn’t think of the words to say and everything sounded weird, like it wasn’t me saying it,” Aleisha recalled.

“To start with, they were using words like ‘death’, and telling us to get our family there as soon as possible.

David White/Stuff On August 18, Kaden had another operation to fuse the bones in his right leg back together.

“But 24 hours turned into 48, which turned in 72, and he just kept fighting,” Nick said.

At one stage, the O’Neills were told Kaden may lose the sight in his right eye because of the extent of the fractures of the bones around it. But, after five weeks in a coma, Kaden began to regain consciousness and his family would count “every little milestone” as the weeks passed by.

“To start with it was as simple as his eye twitching, then it was his fingers moving or his toes moving, then a squeeze of his hand or a hug, all the way through to where we are now,” Aleisha said.

After five weeks in Starship’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Kaden was moved to the neurology ward.

“It was really hard, we’d see other children come in and get better, but Kaden was stuck in post-traumatic amnesia. It was like ‘50 First Dates’,” Nick said.

Such was the extent of the damage to Kaden’s brain that at one stage his whānau were told his brain had “twisted on itself”.

“They told us his brain had twisted beyond the median, so essentially the right side had twisted into the left.

“At the time we just thought how the hell could he come back from that – but he did.”

Slowly, with the help of doctors and physiotherapists, Kaden learnt how to talk and walk again.

Supplied Carter, Kaden and Aleisha had recently been on a trip to Kenya for Christmas and the New Year. When in hospital, Aleisha kept telling herself: “That can’t be our last trip”.

“It was a really big goal of his to get up walking, but to start with he was like a little deer with his legs caving.”

While in hospital, Kaden had an “incredible” support system, which included his friends, stepmother Amber O’Neill and his carer Karen Wallace.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed with love and support the whole way through this process – old friends, family, everybody mucked in.

“Kaden’s mates were amazing too. Family is great, but when you’re 14 it’s your friends you want,” Aleisha said.

On May 12, three-and-a-half months after the accident, Kaden “graduated” from the Wilson Centre rehabilitation facility on the North Shore and was allowed to return home, where he continues his recovery.

David White/Stuff “Kaden’s fought this whole way, he’s taken everything in his stride, and hasn’t let this get him down,” Aleisha said.

Kaden has recently gone back to school for four hours a day. He still has to use crutches to walk while the bone in his right leg re-fuses together.

“There’s still a long road ahead, but Kaden continues to blow everyone away with his determination and positive attitude,” Nick said.

“He’s really lived up to his name, which means warrior,” Aleisha added.

The O’Neills now want to ensure other young people are aware of the importance of road safety, and in particular the dangers of walking around the front of a bus.

“When we were sitting by Kaden’s bedside, I promised myself I’d do something to stop other families having to endure tragedies like this.

“Our story has a happy ending, but so many don’t – children need to be taught from a young age to only cross roads from the back of buses,” Nick said.

Although Kaden doesn’t remember a lot of his time in hospital, he remains adamant that he wants to “make something of my life”.

“I feel like I owe it to myself, having died twice, to make something of myself.

“I also want to tell other teenagers to listen when you’re told to look both ways before you cross, listen to that, because I didn’t.”