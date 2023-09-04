Teen gets $37k reparation after his fingers amputated in horrible workplace injury

A teenage worker needed three fingers partly amputated when his summer holiday job went horribly wrong in a workplace incident with a leading stone fruit producer in Central Otago. (File photo)

A Central Otago orchard has been fined $225,000 and asked to pay $37,465 reparations after a teenage worker had three fingers partly amputated following a workplace incident.

Matthew Nevill, who was 19 at the time, was trying to fix a chain on a conveyor belt at Clyde Orchards in February 2021, when his hands were drawn into the machine.

Nevill had two fingers fractured on his left hand, and required surgery to partly amputate three fingers on his right hand.

The company was sentenced in a reserved decision from the Alexandra District Court last Friday. Clyde Orchards was sentenced for its health and safety failures related to the incident.

A WorkSafe investigation found poor safeguarding of the machinery and an inadequate risk assessment contributed to the victim’s injuries. There were also no lockouts to safely isolate and de-energise the parts of machinery that could cause harm to workers.

The conveyor involved has now been decommissioned.

A fine of $225,000 was imposed and reparations of $37,465 were ordered; $25,000 reparation was paid prior to sentencing.

WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Steve Kelly, said the injuries in this case were significant and affected the independence of the victim, who was on his fifth consecutive summer working for Clyde Orchards.

“Although he was the unfortunate victim, it could have been anyone on staff given the risks that were present,” Kelly said.

“Seasonal workers are just as entitled to health and safety protection as those who work year-round in a business.

“The lives, health and wellbeing of workers must be your number one priority. We will continue to hold manufacturers to account for failing in their health and safety responsibilities.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the orchard company had been asked to pay $62,645 reparations. The correct figure is $37,465.