Wairoa’s lucky Lotto winners claim their $10.3 million prize

The winners of Saturday’s $10.3 million Lotto Powerball have claimed the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Wairoa’s New World supermarket and claimed by a couple on Monday afternoon.

The winners said they were looking forward to helping their family with the win.

The prize in Saturday’s big draw was made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Two other Lotto players won $333,333 on Saturday’s live Lotto draw. Those winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Geraldine and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The previous largest in Wairoa was a $650,000 Lotto first division prize in December 2001, the spokesperson said. A Lucky Strike ticket worth $600,000 was sold at Mobil Wairoa in December 2021.

The Hawke’s Bay winner is the 11th Powerball millionaire of 2023 and probably the biggest Lotto prize for a ticket sold in Wairoa in 36 years.

Wairoa, in northern Hawke’s Bay, was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in February, with many people forced out of their homes, and a massive clean-up needed afterwards.

The win comes just weeks after a $37.125m Powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu.