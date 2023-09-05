'Not welcome to knit': Knitting group forced to cancel local bar booking

A Napier knitting group was left bemused and befuddled when a local bar cancelled their booking because knitting “wasn’t their vibe” – though the bar is adamant it’s really (k)nuts about knitters.

Katie Andrews, owner of Knit Nook, had booked a 12-person table for Tuesday at Good George Napier Taphouse, for herself and a group of knitters. They were also planning to return later in the month.

The newly-organised social night is a chance to eat, drink, knit and get together. But on Monday, a staff member learnt the booking was for a group that would be bringing needles and yarn, and called Andrews to tell her that knitting was “not the vibe we’re going for”.

“I didn’t specify that we were a group of knitters [when we booked] because it didn’t occur to me that we needed to,” Andrews said.

She said she reassured the staff member that the group would also be eating and drinking, and “we’re not just going to be huddled in the corner knitting [and not purchasing anything]”.

“[The staff member] said we were welcome to come if we were going to be eating and drinking, but we were not welcome to knit.”

Andrews decided to post about the conversation publicly on her Facebook page because she didn’t want others assuming she was the one who cancelled.

After seeing the post, the Good George Napier Taphouse told Stuff they realised the error of their ways and had apologised to Andrews.

“We’ve connected [with] Katie from Knit Nook and have apologised to her and her group and have come to a good resolution.

“It was never our intention to offend anybody, and we’re still a new business finding their feet.”

In a Facebook post, the bar said they thought knitting was cool and that it’s a great talent to have.

“We’re all for it. We have a few large groups in tomorrow, so we really didn’t think it was the right space for knitting.

“If there was dinner to be had by the group then we could’ve booked a space for them in an area, but from what we were told it was just a drink and knitting, and we only had bar stools available.”

Andrews – who has owned her small knitting store for almost a year – has just recently started the social group. After a successful first meet-up at local bar Rosie O’Grady’s, the group decided to rotate the locations of the bi-monthly social night.

Good George was also a “new business in town” and she thought it would “be great to support them”.

This was the first time Andrews had ever been told she was not permitted to knit somewhere, and said it’s nice for people to enjoy a drink while intertwining yarn.

“I’ve never experienced discrimination as a knitter,” she said.

“It’s a very bizarre feeling.”