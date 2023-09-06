Damage to election billboards a sure sign it's election time

Political candidates are frustrated at volunteers’ time being soaked up having to replace vandalised election signs.

Campaigning officially got underway this week ahead of the election on October 14 and electoral signs have sprung up on street corners and billboards around the country.

A quick trip around Palmerston North and parts of the Rangitīkei and Ōtaki electorates this week found a few signs had been vandalised. Some have been spray-painted, had words or letters added, or been outright damaged.

A sign farm in Foxton had been targeted. An ACT sign had almost been ripped from its framing, while National, Labour and Greens signs had holes or big scratches.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere was replacing a graffitied sign in West End when he spoke to Stuff.

He had about 400 signs up across the city and he said about a third of them had already been vandalised.

He said he could see the humorous side of things such as googly eyes put on the candidates’ face, but he didn’t think things such as spray-painting were funny.

“If anything it’s really frustrating. We all rely on volunteers to give up their time.”

It also costs to replace the signs.

Utikere said he had no issue with people who held different political views, but wasn’t impressed with people deliberately damaging signs or leaving offensive messages.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Googly eyes put on ACT and National signs in Hokowhitu in Palmerston North.

The weekends were often the worst time for vandalism and it was usually completely random where it happened.

“Sometimes as soon as we’ve put them up again they’re vandalised. We are looking around the city with a bit of innovation. Spraying cooking oil over it, that makes it harder for paint to stick.”

Having cameras in certain areas was another option.

Palmerston North’s National candidate Ankit Bansal said it was normal to see people vandalising or stealing signs.

He wasn’t sure how many of his more than 300 signs had been damaged.

Warwick Smith/Stuff About a third of Tangi Utikere's signs in Palmerston North have been vandalised in one form or another.

“I don’t think they are targeting anyone, it's not just one party. I feel for our volunteers, they are doing a great job for either party. They're trying to maintain the signs, it's not good.

“Destroying anyone's signs is never good in a democracy. If you don't agree, move on.”

Labour’s Rangitīkei candidate Zulfiqar Butt said he hadn’t experienced much vandalism of his hoardings, except for one being stolen and one vandalised, both near Palmerston North.

One Labour sign in Aokautere, in the Rangitīkei electorate despite still being in Palmerston North, had the party’s election slogan changed from “In if for you” to “In it for me”.