'Outrageous': Landlord tries to charge tenants over $2.5k for rent receipt

The landlord tried to charge tenants over $2.5k after they requested a history of their rent payments on their Auckland CBD apartment

A landlord has been forced to compensate tenants after trying to charge them $2622 for receipts of their rent payments – which they’re required, under law, to give for free on request.

In a decision from the Tenancy Tribunal, property managers Quinovic have been ordered to pay $270.44 to tenants who lived in one of their viaduct properties, following their unlawful attempt at charging them for an Official Information request.

Tribunal adjudicator Jane Northwood described the attempt to get money from the tenants as outrageous.

“'While providing the information does take some time, it is an obligation on the landlord to do so.”

The group, who have name suppression, began their tenancy on November 1, 2019 and ended it on August 2, 2022.

At the hearing, the landlord contested that the tenants had to pay for damage done to some bathroom tiles and to a door.

The tiles were damaged when the tenants tried to attach a Kmart branded chin-up bar to different doors in the property.

At the time, both parties agreed the damage was superficial and that it wasn’t worth fixing as the landlord would be renovating the bathroom at the end of the tenancy anyway.

Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing. Video first published December 2022.

The landlord asked for the insurance excess of $250 to be paid by the tenants for an over $10,000 repair job for the bathroom.

“While I accept that all this needs to be done to repair the floor, effectively the landlord will be benefiting from a completely new bathroom as he had intended to do at the end of the tenancy”, Northwood said.

The tribunal found that the tenants did not have to have for the insurance excess.

They did have to pay $80.50 for repainting of a door, that was damaged when they used a trolley to remove rubbish.