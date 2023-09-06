Why Auckland Zoo staff didn't intervene when their Sumatran tiger killed its cub

Auckland Zoo hopes Sumatran tigers Zayana (pictured) and Ramah will contribute some young to an international breeding programme for the critically endangered species.

When Sumatran tiger Zayana killed her sole surviving tiger cub following the stillbirth of another, Auckland Zoo staff were faced with a “really tricky” choice: intervene, or let nature take its course.

The 4-year-old tiger and fellow Sumatran tiger Ramah, 5, arrived at the zoo from the US in November 2022. They hit it off and mated 95 times during their first introduction in May. In July, after a second meeting, the zoo announced Zayana was pregnant.

She gave birth to a stillborn cub on Tuesday before killing the other - an instinctual act for mothers with smaller litters.

Brendan Moyle, a wildlife economist at Massey University, says staff would have faced an almost impossible choice.

“I wouldn't want to be one to make that judgement,” he said.

If staff had intervened, the cub would have had to be raised without its mother. It wouldn’t have had the benefit of socialising with other tigers, Moyle said adding that it's not uncommon for wild tigers to kill their young.

“In the wild, female tigers usually do the first litter as a practice run and if she gets overwhelmed, she kills or abandons it.

“The second litter they do is usually much more successful as the tiger has more knowledge about what needs to be done,” he said.

Ngaio Beausolei, professor of animal welfare science, said stepping in is not the first choice, especially with tigers.

“Intervening is a dangerous thing to do... It comes with risk to people’s safety,” she said.

If staff attempted to take the cub away from its mother, they would have had to knock the tiger out. This comes with risk as well.

“That could have effects for the tiger as well as the cub,” she said.

An Auckland Zoo spokesperson said in opting not to intervene, staff let "nature take its course" as it was not "practical nor appropriate" to step in.

“It is vitally important to a cub's development to be reared naturally, as it would be in the wild.”

Fiona Goodall/SNL Auckland Zoo had its first litter of Sumatran tiger cubs when Molek gave birth to Jalur, Berani and Cinta in 2008.

Auckland Zoo carnivore team leader Lauren Booth said the female tiger spends two years raising its young, and it can’t reproduce again during that time.

“Having a larger litter size offers Sumatran tigers the best chance of successfully rearing young, so when only one cub is born – a vulnerable situation – it’s not unusual for a tiger mother to kill the remaining cub, which is what has happened here,” Booth said.

Zayana would soon be in oestrus – the optimal and safest time for mating – and will have another opportunity to breed.

Gestation is around 100-108 days and the average litter size is two to three cubs. Threats to wild Sumatran tigers include habitat loss due to palm-oil deforestation, human conflict and poaching.