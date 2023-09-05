Arrest warrant issued for missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips over alleged bank robbery

Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti from May have now obtained a warrant to arrest for Tom Phillips.

Missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to a bank robbery.

Two armed people entered an ANZ bank in Te Kuiti in May, demanding cash. The pair fled on a black, farm-style motorbike.

A witness said they saw the pair “dropping money” as they ran. No one was injured in the robbery.

On Tuesday, police issued a warrant for Phillips arrest in relation to the bank robbery. He has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Supplied Police say the alleged robbers fled on a “farm-style motorbike”, captured in this CCTV image.

An ANZ spokesperson declined to comment due to the police investigation.

The Marokopa dad and his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, were reported missing from their home on the Waikato’s west coast on January 18, 2022 and haven’t been seen since.

Police are concerned for the children’s welfare.

“We also urge people not to take action themselves as Mr Phillips potentially still has firearms in his possession,” said acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders.

Three separate confirmed sightings of the missing father of three were made in the Waikato in early August. The children were not with him.

However, it was the first credible sighting of Phillips since February 2021 and gave police fresh optimism the long-running mystery of his and his children’s disappearance would soon be resolved.

A warrant to arrest Phillips was issued when he failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January 2022 on a charge of wasting police time and resources in relation to the family’s first disappearance back in September 2021.

Police have previously said the missing family could be anywhere in the country, and might be using fake names.