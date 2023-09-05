Drink-spiking suspected at international accounting firm's Auckland staff events

The two incidents are said to have occurred at KPMG’s Auckland office. (File pic)

Two people at KPMG are suspected to have been victims of drink-spiking at separate work drinks, with the executive chair saying whoever is responsible is a “grubby little coward”.

Stuff has obtained a leaked email from Matt Pritchard, Executive Chair of KPMG in New Zealand, who begins by saying “this email is not something I ever expected to have to write”.

“Distressingly, last Friday at our monthly Auckland Partners’ shout, one of our people was a victim of drink-spiking.”

Pritchard goes on to say the situation was identified and acted on quickly and one of the partners drove the victim home.

However, he also said there had been a similar incident last month which was of “serious concern”.

“While the location of the incident was not certain, it was likely to have also been at our premises.”

KPMG is one of the biggest global companies, which provides audit, tax and advisory services.

After the first incident, KPMG added a security guard at Friday’s drinks, in addition to the three responsible partners on duty.

“We expected these measures, combined with the policies we have in place to ensure we’re responsible hosts, including ensuring one drink per person per bar visit – with no drink stacking, would be effective. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough, and we are reviewing our approach to these events,” Pritchard’s email said.

“Each and every one of us needs to feel safe in our workplace.”

Pritchard said the incidents have been reported to the police.

Pritchard also said KPMG would now be installing additional cameras on the first floor events space and was considering whether to continue hosting these types of events.

He said the main concern is for the victims and ensuring they are supported.

“It is shocking to us a member of the KPMG family would do something so despicable and cowardly to another member of our family and, while we are currently focused on our affected team members, we want to minimise the risk of this ever happening again.”

The leaked email also had Pritchard calling on employees to provide any “photos or video” they might have from Friday’s event.

On Wednesday evening, Pritchard confirmed the authenticity of the email.

He thought the measures and precautions KPMG had put in place after the August incident would be effective.

“Unfortunately that wasn’t enough,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said he’d been open and transparent with staff to ensure employees are aware of the incidents.

Getty Images The drink-spiking is suspected to have happened at separate incidents at KPMG. (Generic picture)

The person or persons responsible have not been identified, Pritchard said, and there was now an internal investigation with the priority being the victims and “finding the grubby little cowards who has done this”.

When asked what Pritchard would say to those responsible, he answered “nothing polite”.

“I’m a parent of five young children, and we treat our workplace like a family, I’m very angry, shocked and distressed someone would behave this way to your work family. It’s unthinkable.”

“I hope they are found and prosecuted,” he said.

Pritchard said he and KPMG would not stop until they get to the bottom of the incidents.

Stuff has approached police for comment.