Wairoa local “thankful” after massive $10.3 million lotto win

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who bought a Power Dip earlier in the week from the supermarket.

The Wairoa resident who won $10.3 million in Powerball last Saturday says they are “thankful” for the prize and looking forward to the future.

“I was watching the live draw on Saturday night and started marking the numbers down on my ticket one by one,” the winner said.

“All of a sudden, I had four matching numbers and then five. I yelled, ‘I’ve got five numbers!’ I was so happy. But then I realised I had more numbers, and when I circled the Powerball, I stood up in shock.”

They said their whānau couldn’t believe it, so they checked the ticket three times because they thought they had got it wrong.

The winner of a $37 million Powerball draw has claimed their prize.

Once the reality of the situation sank in, they started to “jump around and cry”.

“I couldn’t sit still and was in a stupor for the rest of the evening,” they said.

After a restless couple of nights, the winner says they’ve “calmed down” after claiming their prize on Monday.

“Things are a bit more settled now – I had about four hours of sleep last night, which was good!”

The winner said they plan to “carry on life as normal” but are excited to invest their winnings and help their whānau.

“This year has brought us closer together,” they said.