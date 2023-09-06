'High level of concern' for wanted Marokopa dad Tom Phillips' children following aggravated bank robbery

Police speak after an arrest warrant was issued for missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips.

Police say wanted man Thomas Phillips is not just a dad protecting his children in the wake of aggravated bank robbery charges.

Officers have been searching for the dad and Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since the family vanished from their home on Waikato’s west coast in Marokopa on January 18, 2022.

Phillips has continued to evade police, despite being spotted numerous times in a stolen ute in August this year, including at Bunnings in Hamilton.

Now, he has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to a bank robbery in Te Kūiti in May.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said he couldn’t elaborate about why police believed Phillips was involved in the robbery.

But he urged people in the community helping Phillips to think about these new charges, and consider the welfare of the children and contact police.

The response from the community has been mixed, Saunders said. There were people who were supportive of Phillips.

“People in the community that may think he is just a good dad doing something for his children, we’d encourage them to think about this new information.”

Asked if people helping Phillips would be charged by police, Saunders said that would be decided on at the time and depending on the evidence.

CCTV captured the two armed offenders fleeing the scene on the bike, wearing all black and helmets.

Police Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti from May have now obtained a warrant to arrest for Tom Phillips.

Shots were fired in the robbery, but no one was injured. Witnesses at the time said they heard a bang and saw people running out of the ANZ on Rora St, dropping money as they went.

Police laid charges and obtained the warrant to arrest Phillips yesterday.

Saunders said they were yet to identify the other offender involved in the robbery, but believed they were female. He could not say if the other person involved was Phillips’ 10-year-old daughter Jayda.

Saunders said the main focus of this investigation had always been to locate the children and ensure their safety.

“We have always had a high level of concern for their welfare... How are they being educated, what’s their health like, how are they being fed, what are they eating?”

People are asked to report any sightings of Phillips or information to 111. He was thought to be in possession of firearms, and should not be approached. Saunders said if Phillips did commit the robbery, as alleged, he was dangerous.

David White/Stuff Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders briefing media on Tom Phillips case

He would not say which of the offenders fired the shots, but that Phillips previously had a firearms licence that had been revoked.

The aggravated wounding charge was related to “attempting to facilitate flight and rendering someone incapable".

Saunders said the news had come as a shock to the children’s family, particularly their mother who was very concerned.

The robbery was prior to sightings of Phillips in Waikato in August, behind the wheel of a bronze Toyota Hilux ute which had been stolen from near Te Awamutu.

He was seen in Pokuru near Te Awamutu; then at Bunnings Warehouse in Hamilton’s Te Rapa, before the ute he was driving was involved in an “altercation” in Kāwhia, police said.

Supplied Duo who robbed bank in Te KÅ«iti flee the scene on a motorbike.

Police recovered the ute 25 metres into the bush not far from Phillips’ home in the remote Waikato settlement of Marokopa, but the family was yet to be located.

Saunders would not say if the banknotes used by Phillips in Bunnings was from the robbery.

The Marokopa family first made headlines when Phillips’ disappeared with the children in September 2021, sparking extensive police searches, only to walk through the door after more than two weeks in the bush.

A warrant was consequently issued after Phillips failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January 2022 on a charge of wasting police time and resources.