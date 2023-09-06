One Lotto player takes home $1 million, with ten others winning second division

The winning ticket was sold at a store in Auckland (file photo)

One Auckland Lotto player has taken home the big prize of $1 million, with ten others getting a decent win too.

The First Division draw on Wednesday night went to a ticket holder who made their purchase at Mitchell’s Paper Power, in Auckland.

Lotto urged anyone who brought their ticket from Mitchell’s Paper Power to check it as soon as possible either in store or through their app.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening, with the jackpot rolling over to $5 million for Saturday night.

Ten other players managed to take home $20,762 in the Second Division draw.

Three winners were from Auckland and then one each from Morrinsville, Hamilton, Waikato, New Plymouth, Wellington and Milton.

One of the winners also won Powerball Second Division, taking their winnings to $33,171.

The wins fall on Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from September 4 to September 10.

“At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy”, they said.

The win comes just weeks after one person took home $37.125 million, in what was one of the biggest draws of 2023.