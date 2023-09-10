Celebrity chef Ben Bayly: What exactly is NZ cuisine?

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Prospa

What is New Zealand food?

It’s a question Kiwi celebrity chef Ben Bayly asked himself after years of cooking overseas in countries famous for their cuisine, like Italy and France.

And it’s a question he’s still asking today.

Bayly discussed this and his passion for New Zealand food, with host Simon Bridges on the latest episode of the Generally Famous podcast.

“What is New Zealand food? You come home, and you start cooking French or Italian, all this sort of stuff. But you’re going, well, what is our food culture?, he said

“We just don’t have this long history of culinary excellence.

”Now, these days, it’s all about, what is New Zealand food, and what are New Zealand dishes, and how do we give someone a really New Zealand experience when they come to our restaurants?”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ben Bayly has a passion for New Zealand cuisne.

Bayly owns several renowned New Zealand restaurants producing amazing food. These include Ahi, in Auckland and Aosta, in Arrowtown.

Bayly also told Bridges he made a TV series, A New Zealand Food Story, where he travelled around the country to learn more about New Zealand food culture.

To listen to the full interview, in which Bayly also reveals his recipe for a luxurious mince on toast and his favourite Kiwi chefs, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

