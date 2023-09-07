Two failed ramraid attempts in Hamilton, teens arrested

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested following attempted burglaries in two Hamilton stores on Thursday morning.

Three young people have been arrested following two failed ramraids and a lengthy police pursuit through Hamilton.

The trio, two 18 year olds and a 16-year-old, were arrested following attempted burglaries at two stores on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a store on Borman Rd around 2am, after a vehicle was seen being rammed into the building.

“The three occupants of the vehicle then attempted to gain entry into the store, causing significant damage to the glass exterior,” Detective senior sergeant Terri Wilson said.

After failing to gain entry, the group fled the scene in a second vehicle.

They then arrived at a store on Braid Rd where they caused further damage, but again failed to gain entry.

“After driving away from the second store, they were sighted by police on Victoria Street and were signalled to stop, however they failed to do so.

After a brief pursuit, road spikes were used to bring the vehicle to a stop on Aurora Tce.

The three offenders fled the scene on foot, with one stealing another vehicle parked nearby. Police engaged in another pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

“Shortly after, the vehicle was located in Fairview Downs and the driver was arrested and taken into custody without further issues.

“Following enquiries, the two other offenders were located and arrested a short time later.”

The teens were due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Thursday on charges including burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle and failing to stop.