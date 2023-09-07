One person dead after collision between car and horse on SH1

A serious crash took place on SH1 near Foxton on Thursday.

One person has died after a car collided with a horse on SH1 near Foxton, a coastal town in Manawatū.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The serious crash took place near the intersection with Totara Park Road just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

Fire and emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the people were reported trapped in the vehicle and later removed by emergency services.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed and a serious crash unit was notified.

The road is due to be closed until midnight.

“Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time,” they said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

Te Awahou Funeral Services owner Jayden Moore, a local resident said it is rare to see horses on highways in Foxton.

“Though there have been cases in the past where people have taken horses out, these are rare now [particularly on] highways,” he said.

“I can’t image a car running at 100kph [colliding] with a 400kg animal. It could be really dangerous.”