One person dead after crash between car and horse on SH1 in Horowhenua

A serious crash took place on SH1 near Foxton on Thursday.

One person has died after a car collided with a horse on State Highway 1 near Foxton in Horowhenua.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The serious crash took place near the intersection with Totara Park Rd, north of Foxton, about 7.30pm on Thursday.

Fire and emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the people were reported trapped in the vehicle and later removed by emergency services.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed and a serious crash unit was notified.

The road was due to be closed until midnight.

“Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time,” they said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

Te Awahou Funeral Services owner Jayden Moore, a local resident, said it was rare to see horses on highways in Foxton.

“Though there have been cases in the past where people have taken horses out, these are rare now [particularly on] highways,” he said.

“I can’t image a car running at 100kph [colliding] with a 400kg animal. It could be really dangerous.”