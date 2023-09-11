Another rescue on Taranaki Maunga has seasoned mountaineer at a loss for how to get safety message across

Mike Daisley said two people in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe were "very clearly out of their depth".

Mountaineer Lindsay Maindonald knows only too well the dangers of Taranaki Maunga but after years of warning climbers about the risks the latest rescue leaves him at a loss as to how to get the message across.

On Saturday a climber miraculously escaped serious injury after sliding 600m down a slope on the maunga.

Due to recent spring weather, the ice had softened, and the snow had caught the climber’s fall.

Taranaki Search and Rescue senior constable Vaughan Smith said the person was “lucky to be alive”.

He said the man and his climbing partner had been heading to the top of the mountain with little experience, knowledge and ill-fitting or wrong equipment.

The climber was rescued by a Taranaki Alpine Rescue member, who had been climbing in the area at the same time, and was able to respond.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A climber over the weekend received minor injuries after falling hundreds of metres down Taranaki Maunga. (File photo)

The alpine rescue member re-kitted the climber and assisted the man back down the mountain.

The rescue comes just days after two people in jeans and cotton t-shirts sparked national media coverage and condemnation after they had to be rescued from the top of Mt Ngauruhoe by a group of climbers.

Constable Mark Bolton from National Park Police, who coordinated the rescue, said it was one of the “worst examples” he’d seen in recent years of walkers with inadequate knowledge, equipment and skill climbing a mountain.

Just last month, in a report on the death of two Christchurch climbers on the mountain, the coroner said it was a misperception of hazards on Taranaki Maunga, a mountain known for its unique and unforgiving conditions, that ultimately led to the tragic deaths.

Lindsay Maindonald/Stuff Experienced climber, Lindsay Maindonald said this picture should tell climbers all they need to know about how dangerous Mt Taranaki can be. (File photo)

Maindonald, an Eltham resident, had climbed the maunga countless times, and said he was at a complete loss at what more he could do to let people know how dangerous the mountain could be.

Over the years he had regularly warned climbers to turn back when conditions began deteriorating and advised them when they were not properly equipped for the maunga. He had also guided inexperienced climbers down when they have been caught out by icy conditions.

“This chap and his party would’ve learnt a serious lesson, none of us are immune to accidents and things going wrong. He survived and that’s great, that’s the greatest thing,” he said on Monday.

Ten days ago he sent photos from the maunga to Taranaki Daily News showing the icy conditions visible from Fanthams Peak.

“[The photo] tells you a thousand words.”

He said people often asked him about conditions on the mountain and he advised them it was definitely not a place for “amateurs”.

Maindonald said every climber should have an ice axe, a helmet and crampons, and “know how to use them”.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) said the recent string of rescues highlighted that spring was not to be underestimated.

“Spring brings unsettled weather where all four seasons are often experienced in the same day. For any trip that you have planned, it’s important to understand your capabilities and skills, make sure you’re choosing adventures that are suited to the conditions, and make sure you have a ‘plan B’ if something, such as the weather, changes,” chief executive Mike Daisley said.

Daisley said as the transition from winter to summer unfolded it was important to have the appropriate gear, including crampons, for these conditions.

He advised people to check the weather forecast and pack warm layered clothing. A rain jacket, a warm hat and gloves, a head torch and an appropriate emergency communication device were the minimum of essentials.

“These small but important steps can be the difference between enjoying a safe adventure and needing to call for help,” he said.