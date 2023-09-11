One person airlifted to hospital after car hits pedestrian in Levin

One patient has been transported to Wellington Hospital via helicopter in a serious condition after they were hit by a car in Levin. (File photo)

One person is in a serious condition after a car hit a pedestrian in Levin on Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 11.40am on Queen St West.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a helicopter.

Ambulance crews assessed one patient at the scene and transported them to Wellington Hospital via helicopter in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.

The road had initially been closed, however, a police spokesperson said it has since reopened.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Levin and were assisting police and St John, a spokesperson said.

This is the second crash which has involved a car hitting a pedestrian in Levin over the past two weeks.

One person was critically injured on August 22 after a car hit them on Bath St. That person was also airlifted to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.