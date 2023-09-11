Plucky peacock attacks Wellington man's BMW after seeing reflection

A Staglands peacock met his match in the reflective surface of a BMW.

An unsuspecting BMW has run afowl of a disgruntled peacock who had his feathers ruffled by his own reflection.

Wellingtonian Remi Versterre visited Staglands Wildlife Reserve on Sunday afternoon, where he discovered the rogue peacock appearing to take a shine to the car’s reflective surface.

“I already noticed a few scratches and, when we came back to the car park, I noticed all the damage,” Versterre said.

“I couldn't believe it – I've never seen a peacock so aggressive.”

Versterre shared photos of the incident on a local community Facebook page, quickly racking up hundreds of likes and even catching the attention of the vehicle’s owner, Gian Carlo Miranda.

“No worries, looks like the peacock had a blast,” Miranda commented, who was left to give his car following a good clean up.

Supplied A close-up of the damaged BMW.

“Spent half an hour buffing the car. The car’s looking spick and span now. All scratches gone!”

Miranda later joked the peacock’s actions were “purely an act of self-defence, perhaps. He’s acquitted!”

While the peacock remains at large, commenters joked that at least Miranda has photographic evidence to provide to his insurer.