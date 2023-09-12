news
National
Live: Interest rates may rise again as Treasury sends inflation warning... read more
Live: Charges against Whakaari/White Island tour operators dismissed
12:24, Sep 12 2023
THREE/Supplied
Tour companies Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand will find out if the charges against them will be dropped by the judge in court.
