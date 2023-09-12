Enormous pygmy blue whale washes ashore on Horowhenua beach

A large whale has washed onto the sands north of Hokio Beach.

A large whale that washed onto a Horowhenua beach is a sad occasion for all the people living on the coast, an iwi representative says.

A New Zealand pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach west of Levin on Tuesday morning and was found dead.

It was lying on its side in the breakers, but the huge mammal could be seen from down the beach. The whale's tail fin was half buried in the sand, but it was still higher than the heads of anyone who stood next to it.

An area of the beach surrounding the whale was cordoned off, with local iwi and Department of Conservation staff on site throughout the morning.

DAVID UNWIN A New Zealand pygmy blue whale washed ashore at Hokio Beach on Tuesday.

Muaūpoko spokesman Dean Wilson said the whale was a taonga and would be buried in the dunes along the beach.

"It's quite sad really. It's felt by everyone along the coast.

"Something like this washes up, it has the interest of the general public. It's a sad thing."

A digger was digging a hole at midday for the burial, then another digger would be used to move the whale.

After it was discovered, Muaūpoko members had a karanga (call) and a karakia (prayer) on Tuesday morning for the whale.

"We're just going to support it in its time of passing. And lay it to rest on the beach and let the westerly bury it in the sands."

Wilson received a call about the whale about 7.30am, but it's believed it had been there since early in the morning.

The iwi had a kōrero (talk) about harvesting the whale but decided against it.

Where the whale washed up was a similar spot to where a dead whale washed ashore three years ago and it was buried by the iwi.

"It's happened over years and over centuries." He said the tohorā (whale) washing up was a tohu (sign), and the iwi would discuss what that sign meant and their feelings.

The spot would be marked for future reference.

The Department of Conservation's Manawatū operations manager Moana Smith-Dunlop said DOC's marine team confirmed it was a New Zealand pygmy blue whale.

"The whale was unfortunately dead on arrival. Our local team is waiting for the tide to recede, at which time they will take blubber samples and bury the whale with support from local iwi."

Smith-Dunlop said New Zealand pygmy blue whales were genetically distinct from other pygmy and just swim around New Zealand waters.

Whale expert and DOC marine species technical adviser Mike Ogle said the pygmy whales could grow to 26 metres long and weigh up to 90 tonnes. That was smaller than the Antarctic blue whale, which could grow to 33m long and 120 tonnes, but the pygmy whale was "like a mountain range coming out of the sea".

"That name pygmy, it puts the wrong picture in your head. It can be just huge if it comes up in the water next to the boat."

He said it was luck of the draw that the whale washed up on the beach there, as they were usually found about a kilometre offshore.

It could have been a range of things that forced it to come to shore, including old age or it was hit by a boat.

"It looks fresh. It could potentially have come ashore alive."

He said the pygmy whales had previously been thought of as migrants passing through New Zealand waters, but after numerous surveys it was discovered there was a New Zealand population of the whales numbered likely in the hundreds.

The Taranaki Bight, the area off the west coast of the lower North Island, was an important place for the whales because it was a good feeding area, he said.