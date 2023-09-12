Bomb squad to come to South Port after suspicious package found

South Port at Bluff was evacuated on Monday night after a suspicious package was found. (File photo)

South Port at Bluff is operating almost back to normal on Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found in a container on Monday night.

The port was back to being operational to a certain extent while they wait for the bomb squad to arrive later today, South Port New Zealand spokesperson Charlotte Scoles said.

A police spokesperson said the New Zealand Defence Force was due to attend to the scene today.

“Cordons remained around a small area remain at the port and safety precautions have been put in place,” they said.

The port had been evacuated last night about 5.15pm as a precaution while police tried to determine the nature of the package.

Hato Hone St John sent one manager to the holding point of the port last night but said no patients were treated at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.