Ōhakea opens purpose-built facility for military working dogs

Leading aircraftman Rommanee Scully with Alita in her new run.

A new facility cementing the New Zealand Defence Forces’ commitment to strengthen its infrastructure for two and four-legged personnel is open.

Ōhakea’s Operations Squadron has officially moved into the purpose-built residence, which can house more than a dozen military working dogs.

Their sole responsibility would be the security of the camp and their handlers worked with them daily to ensure they were equipped with the skills to do so.

At a ceremony marking the “milestone” on Thursday morning, NZDF head of estate and infrastructure Mark Brunton said the project was about “working together for the wellbeing of everyone ... two and four legged”.

It also marked the first “vertical” build in the defence’s infrastructure programme and would lead to “further investment” at Ōhakea.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Military working dog Dave smiles for crowd at the opening ceremony at Ōhakea.

“It’s more than bricks and mortar ... it’s testament to what we can achieve in the Manawatū.”

He acknowledged various parties who had contributed to the build and said it would allow the dogs to “conduct critical security tasks” and put their “best paw forward”.

Air Vice Marshall Andrew Clark cut the ribbon on the new build and said it was a place that embodied a “remarkable” bond between humans and canines.

He was “honoured” to be at the opening – one of his last official duties before he departed as chief of Air Force for the Government Communications Security Bureau in two weeks.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sergeant Gazz Havill hops in the warmed conditioning pool with Felon.

“The NZDF first identified in 1967 as we modernised the RNZAF needed dogs at Auckland ... 56 years later there is a renewed focus on security at Ōhakea.”

He said military working dogs played a crucial role supporting the efficiency of air operations, and their “unique abilities” meant they were “highly valued”.

After unveiling a new plaque, the dogs welcomed visitors checking our their new kennels, which came complete with runs and heated beds.

The facility also had a warm conditioning pool, grooming and classrooms and offices for the handlers.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Leading aircraftman Byron Buys with Kaiser.

Leading aircraftman Rommanee Scully had been working with her dog Alita for more than 12 months.

The dogs were let out at least four times a day for walks and had training in between, she said.

They weren’t socialised together to avoid fights – something that was evident when two neighbouring shepherds attempted to get one another through the fence.

Scully said the Air Force had german shepherds, which were often ex-police dogs who failed their training, or belgian malinois.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Air Vice Marshall Andrew Clark officially opens the facility.

Alita was the latter and about 4-years-old. She had “funny quirks”, loved to chew and once managed to escape her own run into the dog’s kennel next door.

Thankfully, they just “ended up cuddling”.

Their training included obedience and scent work, agility and tracking.

“She’s a gremlin ... but I love it every day,” Scully said.