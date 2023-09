Brady was last seen at about 12pm on Sunday in Parklands, Christchurch.

Christchurch woman Jessica Brady, who went missing at midday on Sunday, has been found.

Brady was last seen about 12pm on Sunday in Parklands, Christchurch, and both police and her family had concerns about her welfare.

She was wearing a white hoodie, black shirt, compression shorts, and leather shoes when she was last seen.

Then later on Monday morning, police confirmed Brady had been located.