Is this Auckland's best job?

Ferry skipper Rob McKnight thinks he has the best job in Auckland.

“I get to sit on a ferry and travel around Tāmaki Makaurau, enjoying what mother nature throws at us. Sometimes it’s a little bit bumpy, sometimes it’s not.”

McKnight’s job will be that much more attractive when a pay boost for Fullers360 staff comes into effect on October 1.

Coming on top of pay rises earlier in the year, the ferry company is hailing it as a record increase, with skippers receiving a 25% bump over the year, while pay for deckhands increases 15% this year.

For skippers, the pay rise is about recognition and understanding of their level of skill and responsibility, McKnight said.

“Our very senior skippers, they’ve taken 20-plus years to develop their skill level. They’re responsible for up to 400 passengers, on a timetable, and in all weather conditions.”

While Fullers360 will cover wage rises for its commercial services, the public purse is helping with lifting pay for workers on public transport routes.

In a similar vein to measures used to resolve a bus driver shortage, Auckland Transport (AT) is lifting its funding to Fullers360 to increase pay for staff on AT-contracted routes.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two publicly-funded electric ferries are being constructed at McMullen and Wing for Auckland Transport

AT expects to allocate $1.3m a year to the city’s ferry companies to increase wages. While a deal has been reached with Fullers360, the transport authority is still in talks with ferry operators Sealink and Belaire, an AT spokesperson told Stuff.

Several Auckland ferry services operated by Fullers360 were set to be cancelled on October 1 due to a shortage of workers, until a deal was reached with a different operator.

AT’s executive general manager public transport services Stacey van der Putten said the focus was on bringing back the reliability of ferry services for Aucklanders, with existing funding reallocated to support the wage rises through contract variations – the approach AT used to lift bus drivers’ wages.

While a Fullers360 spokesperson said the increases are aimed at bringing crew pay into line with overseas employers, with Australia historically paying approximately 20% more for comparable roles.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Ferry operator Explore will operate several Auckland ferry services from October 1.

A Fullers360 skipper now has the potential to earn around $150,000, they said.

McKnight said the industry is desperate for people. He thinks the pay boost will help with retaining current staff, attracting back staff who have left, and motivating others to get into the industry.

He hopes it will encourage young people to see driving a ferry on Auckland’s harbour as a career opportunity.