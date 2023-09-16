Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, 14 win Second Division

Fourteen people have one Lotto Second Division in tonight’s draw (file photo).

One Lotto player from Christchurch is $1 million richer following Saturday night’s First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Prebbleton.

Fourteen Lotto players have also ended the night $19,802 richer with wins in Second Division.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,481.

Nine of the winning second division tickets were sold on MyLotto, with six going to people in Auckland, two in Waikato, and one each in Palmerston North, Wellington and Clutha.

Two Aucklanders got lucky by shopping at Pak n Save Botany and Fresh choice Papamoa.

The last three tickets went to a player in Napier who shopped at Greenmeadows New World, someone who shopped at New World Stoke in Nelson and a person who bought a ticket at Greymouth Lotto & Souvenirs.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was also sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.