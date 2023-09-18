'So lost without my best friend': Teenager killed in crash remembered as supportive and loving mate

Zara Mitchell, 18, was killed when the car she was a passenger in ploughed into a tree.

A friend of the teenager killed when the car she was a passenger in ploughed into a tree on Sunday morning says she’s lost.

Zara Mitchell, 18, was killed when the car she was a passenger in ploughed into a tree, narrowly avoiding hurting the owner of the house they nearly crashed into at McIvor Place in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Cheyanne Bell said Zara was one of a kind.

“She always knew how to make you laugh, especially when you’re having a bad time.”

Cheyanne met Zara two years ago, and they quickly became good friends. She was devastated to hear the news that her friend had been killed.

“I didn’t believe it when I got the phone call saying she was gone, till I asked her mum. I’m trying to wrap my head around it all ... She was too innocent and loved by heaps.”

Cheyanne said she was also thinking of Zara’s boyfriend of three years, who was one of the passengers in the car.

“I’m happy to see my brother alive but for my best friend I’m personally not coping ... just trying to be strong.”

Zara’s family have also paid tribute to the “beautiful, kind, caring, amazing young woman” they lost.

Zara’s mother posted a tribute on Facebook not long after the crash. “Rest in love, my beautiful girl.”

Her father also posted a photograph of his “beautiful girl”.

An 18-year-old man will appear in court after a joyride ended with the teenager’s death in North Canterbury at 4.45am on Sunday. Four people were in the car – including the girl’s boyfriend, who was in the back.

The mother of the girl’s boyfriend, who did not want to be named, said she was “caring and had big dreams to go somewhere in life”.

The teen was a “ray of sunshine”, filled with love, and no-one ever had anything bad to say about her, the woman said.

"She filled every room with sunshine by just walking into it. She looked after everyone around her and really was making something of herself.

“She is a much-loved young lady that will forever live on in many people’s memories.”

A Givealittle page has been set up by Zara’s loved ones to help raise money for her funeral costs along with “ongoing support for her whānau”.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Resident Barry surveys the crash scene outside his Rangiora home on Sunday morning.

The occupant of the house where the crash happened, Barry, who did not want his last name published, was one of the first on the scene.

He and neighbours Grant and Michelle Broderson were still in shock on Sunday morning as they surveyed the damage together.

There was little left of Barry’s front garden on McIvor Place. Pool railings to keep the dog in were uprooted, as though they were toothpicks.

Tyres lay at odd angles, with one in the backseat of the sedan. The number plate of the 2006 Ford Falcon sat 20m away, as if it had been tossed at force into the garden.

Glass lay everywhere, including inside Barry’s house, and he wore a makeshift toilet paper bandage from a cut he got while trying to clean up.

“You don’t expect this on a straight road,” the dazed Rangiora man said, shaking his head.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff An 18-year-old woman died in the crash in Rangiora.

The Brodersons ran across the road to help when they heard a loud screech and then a bang. What confronted them was haunting, and something Grant was still trying to process.

Beside a mangled car, three teenage boys tried to perform CPR on the teenage girl.

Distraught, the teenagers were yelling that they didn’t know how to do CPR, and Michelle relayed instructions as she called emergency services.

Grant also attempted CPR.

“But she was gone … there was just too much blood.”

Police were investigating what’s left of the car, which hit the tree at speed. It’s understood the three teenagers who survived were not injured.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Rangiora early Sunday.

The Brodersons believe the female victim may have been in the passenger seat. They said the girl’s parents visited the site on Sunday morning.

Although the car had earlier fled police, the couple said police were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

In a statement on the Waimakariri District Council Facebook page, Mayor Dan Gordon extended, “deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young woman who tragically died this morning”.

“I also want to acknowledge the family whose house was crashed into, as that too must have been traumatic.

“Waimakariri is a tight-knit District and this loss, and crashes of this nature, will have a profound effect on everyone involved.

“I want to thank the dedicated emergency services personnel who attended the scene. I know this would have been particularly difficult. These events are a sad reminder of the need to take care on our roads. Council will assist police with their investigations in any way we can.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The 18-year-old driver is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The crash happened after police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in the Fernside area just before 4.45am on Sunday, said Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

“Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time, but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment.” Inquiries were continuing, police said.