Queenstown and Frankton residents warned to boil water after eight people confirmed sick

Queenstown and Frankton residents using a public water supply have been advised to boil water until further notice.

The notice follows a number of confirmed local cases of illnesses caused by the protozoa, cryptosporidium – a parasite that can cause the disease cryptosporidiosis.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) issued the notice on Monday afternoon.

The notice affects properties on the council’s Queenstown supply, which includes Frankton, Quail Rise and Tucker Beach Road, Kelvin Heights and Hanley’s Farm.

Jack’s Point is not affected, as it uses a privately operated water supply.

QLDC Property and Infrastructure General Manager Tony Avery said in a statement that National Public Health Service Southern has confirmed eight cases which originated in areas using the the council’s Queenstown water supply.

“The source of these cases is not yet known and there is no confirmed link to the local water supply,” he said.

“However, on the basis of advice from NPHS Southern regarding the nature of symptoms related to cryptosporidium infection and the potential speed and ease of transmission, we are issuing this notice.”

The council was also aware of social media posts about people feeling unwell in Fernhill and as a result, started monitoring the area more frequently from September 8.

“All results to date have been, and continue to be, normal,” Avery said.

“This monitoring tests for indicators of contamination via the presence of E.coli or total coliforms, and also checks residual chlorine levels. However, this testing does not specifically identify the presence or absence of cryptosporidium.

There have not yet been results to indicate the water supply is compromised, but Avery said because the water supply at this location, “does not currently have a protozoa barrier as part of the treatment process this cannot be conclusively ruled out”.

The council advises boiling all water for at least one minute - or use bottled water - for any beverages or ice making and coffee machines, baby formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation, pets and washing utensils.

He said cryptosporidium contamination is “highly unlikely”, but all residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to follow boiling advice until further notice.

“We will continue to engage with NPHS Southern and Taumata Arowai (the Drinking Water Regulator), and will issue further advice as and when the situation changes.”

Anyone with related symptoms should seek medical advice.