After suffering his own tragedy, a dad is urging cyclists to be visible

Martin MacKenzie is urging cyclists to make themselves visible. It's a message he says comes from a father living constantly with a broken heart.

MacKenzie and his wife, Tania, lost their son, Luke, in a crash with a drunk driver a decade ago. That devastating event prompted MacKenzie to do what he could to help others, and for six years he volunteered with Victim Support on crisis call-outs.

“I went with the police to tell a family the worst news ever – that they'd lost a loved one,” MacKenzie told Stuff.

Most of those deaths were sudden, from a motor vehicle accident or a suicide, he said, and that experience has left him wanting to do what he can to prevent further deaths.

His sights are set on getting cyclists to do more to make themselves visible.

Living on an 80kph stretch of road in east Auckland’s Beachlands, MacKenzie said it “rarks me up” when he sees people riding bikes during the day without LED lights.

As a driver, the difference between a cyclist with a flashing rear LED light and one without is stark, he said.

“I'm finding cyclists that have LEDs on, you can see them miles away, they're really trying to help themselves.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Martin MacKenzie is concerned that some cyclists could do more to make themselves visible on a busy Auckland road.

But when a cyclist doesn’t have a daytime light and is also wearing all black lycra, MacKenzie gets particularly annoyed. On occasions, he has stopped cyclists to make his point.

”I've come around a corner, and I’ve found a cyclist with barely any safety gear on, no fluoro vest, nothing.

“I just say, ‘you know, as a driver, I had difficulty seeing you. If you had a fluoro vest on, we'd see you closer. If you had an LED on, we'd see you miles away.’”

How do the cyclists take that?

“Usually, really well. A couple of times I've had a couple of grumpy people and I just say, ‘Hey, your choice, [it’s a] free world, on your bike,’ and let them go.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A Victim Support volunteer for six years, Martin MacKenzie plans to give away 100 flashing heart-shaped bike lights to cyclists in his Beachlands community.

MacKenzie has called his campaign “Love them enough to care” and he’s ordered 100 heart-shaped LED lights that he plans to give away to people in his community through a social media page.

For MacKenzie, the priority is children riding around schools, and people who are finding things difficult financially at the moment.

The New Zealand Code for Cycling states that cyclists must use lights between sunset and sunrise, and at any other time when a person or vehicle can’t be clearly seen 100 metres away.

Cyclists must have one or two, white or yellow, front lights on their bike, but only one front light may flash. For the rear, there must be at least one red light and any rear light may flash.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The cycling code states that cyclists must have lights on their bike between sunset and sunrise, while Waka Kotahi advises cyclists to use flashing LED lights during the day if visibility is poor.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it was up to individual cyclists to determine whether they wanted to use flashing LED lights during the day, and advised cyclists to do so if there was poor visibility.

However, flashing lights must not be used in a way that could distract other road users, they said.

The code states that “lights must not dazzle, confuse or distract other people”.

For cycling advocacy group, Bike Auckland, a major concern is that drivers might not be looking for cyclists.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF For MacKenzie, the tragic death of his own son motivates him to prevent other road deaths.

“We really want people to be looking and we want safe infrastructure. The best protection will be keeping cyclists separate,” said Bike Auckland’s Fiain d’Leafy.

Data from Auckland Transport shows that in the 12 months to the end of August, 56 people were killed and 609 were seriously injured on Tāmaki Makaurau roads. People outside vehicles - that is motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists - represent 46% of those deaths and serious injuries.

Although so far in 2023 there have been no cyclist deaths in the region, in 2022, five cyclists lost their lives on Auckland roads.

All MacKenzie wants is for cyclists to be seen, “because they'll always come off second best”.