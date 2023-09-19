Siblings die in fatal Horowhenua crash between car and milk tanker

The fatal crash near Shannon claimed two lives.

Two people who died after their car collided with a milk tanker earlier this month were brother and sister, police say.

Ali Sina Suleiman, also known as Ali Sina Ghulum Abbas, 20, and his sister Samar Suleiman, also known as Najma Ghulum Abbas, 24, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a truck on State Highway 57 near Shannon just after 3pm on September 6.

A police media spokesperson said an investigation into the crash was under way.

“Police extend our condolences to this whānau at this difficult time.”

The serious crash closed the highway for several hours, and Stuff understands the car involved caught fire after the collision.

There were also reports of diesel spilling onto the road.