Rescue helicopter crash lands on Waikato's Pirongia Mountain

A helicopter has crash-landed while rescuing trampers from a forest in Waikato.

The helicopter crashed upon landing on the Pirongia Mountain just after 4pm on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, three people were on the helicopter at the time.

No one was injured.

The rescue helicopter was reportedly attending to a person who had dislocated their shoulder on the Wharauroa Track.

Two further helicopters were sent to the scene and recovered the trampers and the rescue helicopter crew, a police spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed it had worked with police to secure the helicopter overnight.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] our investigators will continue working with police and the operator to gather information about exactly what happened and why.”

The incident has also been reported to the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

The Pirongia Mountain summit is about 959 metres above sea level, according to the Department of Conservation.

The forest, including 13,500 hectares of bush, is located about 25 kilometres south-west of Hamilton.