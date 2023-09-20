Thousands report feeling strong earthquake in South Island

A loud noise was the first Mary Burgess knew of the earthquake. She soon heard barking and saw her sheep dogs running.

By the time she went onto her farm, just north of Geraldine, the animals were silent: "My heartbeat has just gone back to normal".

Thousands of South Island locals reported feeling the magnitude 6 earthquake, which rocked Canterbury on Wednesday morning.

The quake struck at 9.14am, around 45km north of Geraldine at a depth of 11km, according to the GeoNet website.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there were no reports of damage and Civil Defence confirmed that New Zealand does not face a tsunami risk.

Timaru resident Ferguson Sail was studying earthquakes in a civil engineering course when the shake struck.

“I just grabbed on to the table ... the chairs with wheels on moved around the room.

“There are sirens going off all over the place.’’

Meanwhile, a Geraldine resident saw fans in her café shaking and felt “quite wavy”. The quake lasted for at least a minute, she said.

There was no damage to the café that she was aware of, and one customer was inside when the quake struck.

GeoNet/Stuff A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles South Island (File photo).

Geologist David Barrell said the quake was centred on the Rangitata Gorge.

Two major active faults – the Ben McLeod Fault and the Lake Heron Fault – meet in the area. A magnitude 6 earthquake is for “relatively small” such major fault lines, he said.

It was likely on a subsurface fault between the two main ones, GeoNet said. The quakes' epicentre was in a sparsely populated rural area, which also mitigated the damage.

This is the second magnitude 6 earthquake to shake New Zealand this year. The other was in April –a quake in Paraparaumu which struck at a depth of 50km.

The quake’s epicentre at is Geraldine is near Christchurch – the city devastated by an earthquake in 2011.

The magnitude 6.3 quake struck in February 2011, leaving 185 people dead.

The 2011 earthquakes has been described as the most extreme in New Zealand’s history, and in the top three worldwide.

Katie Jacobs, GNS Science seismic duty officer, said it was unlikely Wednesday’s shake was related to Canterbury 2011 earthquake as they happened on separate faults.

“I encourage people to use this earthquake as a reminder that large earthquakes do happen throughout New Zealand, and it is good to get yourself, your whānau, and your home prepared.

“Remember to drop, cover and hold in an earthquake,” she said.