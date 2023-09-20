Watch: Large fire in west Auckland suburb of Henderson

A house is ablaze on Woodford Ave in Henderson, Auckland.

A fire at a property in west Auckland that resulted in the closure of a street and the evacuation of a nearby kindergarten has now been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at a house on Woodford Ave, around 10.30am on Wednesday morning, where they found two structures "well involved" in fire.

At its peak, at least six trucks and three specialist fire units were on the scene.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Supplied/Stuff House fire in Henderson

Parents of children at Little Ranges Childcare Kindergarten, which backs onto the property, asked parents to pick up their children immediately.

“We have an emergency procedure we follow and we put out a group message,” said centre manager Sharlene Williams.

“Firefighters told us to stay inside, but there was a lot of smoke, so we got all 13 kids out.”

Crews fought the fire from outside and worked to ensure it doesn't spread to neighbouring properties, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

All occupants of the house had been evacuated and were accounted for.

A St John spokesperson said they had received a call at around 10.40am. One ambulance attended but did not treat any patients.

Neighbour Harun Rasid said he saw “a big black cloud of smoke” from his window.

“There’s still a lot of smoke in my area and the road is closed.”

Another neighbour, Jason Ayers, said the building is a halfway house: “I’m not surprised such a big fire broke out here”.

The road immediately around the address was closed due to the large number of fire trucks in attendance. Nearby Waitakere Hospital was not impacted by the fire.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Fire and Emergency respond to large house fire in Henderson

Local resident Jack Tapu said he left work as soon as he got the kindergarten’s message.

“It was really scary, but I’m happy [the kindergarten] managed it well,” he said. “Thankfully, my son has been picked up by my father.”

FENZ confirmed the fire has now been extinguished and crews are dampening down hotspots.

The cause of the blaze will be determined following an investigation.