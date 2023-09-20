Iwi fight for Lake Horowhenua to be included in freshwater standards

Lake Horowhenua Trust spokesperson and trustee Dean Wilson says under the legislation every rohe of Aotearoa has guaranteed healthy water targets, except Horowhenua and Pukekohe.

The fight to overturn a ruling that exempts Lake Horowhenua from freshwater standards has reached the Court of Appeal.

Horowhenua Lake Trust and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority’s case will be heard on Wednesday after they challenged the Government’s decision to exempt notoriously polluted waterways from The National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management 2020 for 10 years.

An appeal was made to the High Court in 2022, but Muaūpoko Tribal Authority he kura hokioi (chief executive) Di Rump said that case was lost.

“We then lodged an appeal, which starts today.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Hokio Stream feeds into Lake Horowhenua

”We are concerned that officials may extend this 10-year limit.”

He said the national policy provided the catchment of Punahau/Lake Horowhenua and other streams that were a "specific vegetable growing area", and therefore would be exempt from the national bottom lines for nitrate toxicity.

Excessive nitrogen and phosphates were a key issue for Lake Horowhenua, one of the country’s most polluted waterways.

Rump said a statement would be issued following the outcome of the appeal.