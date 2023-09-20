Protesters clash with police after court appearance of Posie Parker juice thrower

Police officers and protesters clashed in central Auckland after the person charged with pouring tomato juice over anti-trans activist Posie Parker had a hearing in court.

Eli Rubashkyn poured juice over British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull – also known as Posie Parker – at a speaking event in Auckland on March 25.

Parker abandoned the event after the incident and left the country. She has since said she won’t return to Aotearoa.

On Wednesday afternoon, two groups congregated in St Patrick’s Square – about 200m from the Auckland District Court – after Rubashkyn’s hearing seeking to dismiss the charges against her.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police and protestors have begun to clash at Auckland’s Saint Patrick’s Square.

The groups were separated by tape and about 20 police officers formed a line.

Another group of police officers were stationed around the corner.

On one side of the tape were the “Let a Woman Speak” group, who describe themselves as a “grassroots gender critical, radical feminism group upholding women's rights to sex-segregated spaces”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A line of police separated the two groups.

On the other side of the tape, were the Trans Liberation Alliance (TLA) group, who say they hope to work “towards the liberation of trans, irawhiti, and gender non-conforming people across the motu”.

Just before 1.30pm, the pro-transgender activists had begun to push through the line of police officers.

The TLA supporters were cheering, blowing whistles and chanting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The protest took place roughly 200 metres from the Auckland District Court.

The “Let a Woman Speak” group were still in St Patrick’s Square at 2.30pm, but the TLA group had begun to pack up and leave.

Inspector Richard Sami said protestors involved in the gathering, had for the most part, dispersed, by late on Wednesday afternoon.

Sami said around 120 people were part of the activity in St Patrick’s Square.

“In general, this was a peaceful protest, which police monitored accordingly, and we note there was little disruption to traffic in the area.”

Sami said one person received a warning in relation to language offences. There were no arrests or further incidents of note, he said.

A review will be completed to determine if any follow-up action is required.

“The police focus today remained on balancing the safety of all protesters and the public, while acknowledging the right to protest peacefully and lawfully.”