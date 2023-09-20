Major delays on Wellington train lines as emergency services 'respond to incident'

There are major delays to trains in Wellington following an "incident".

Huge crowds of commuters are stuck in Wellington train station as emergency services respond to an incident on the Hutt Valley Line.

According to police, the incident was reported around 3.45pm.

All services on the Hutt Valley Line, between Wellington and Taitā, have been suspended, according to Metlink.

“Bus replacement services are incredibly limited.

“Please expect delays to your travel and seek other transport where possible.”

Stuff reporter Nicholas Boyack, who was waiting to board a Hutt Valley line train, said "hundreds" were queueing at the station.

Those waiting were told a "police incident" had closed the line and that replacement buses would be provided, although no timeframe was given.

Photos from inside Wellington train station show huge crowds of commuters milling around.

MORE TO COME