One dead after being hit by train on Hutt Valley Line

There were major delays to trains in Wellington following the fatal incident on the Hutt Valley Line.

A person has died after being struck by a train on the Hutt Valley Line in Wellington.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 3.45pm, police said, noting the death will be referred to the Coroner.

The incident left huge crowds of commuters stranded at Wellington train station as the afternoon commute got under way.

All services on the Hutt Valley Line, between Wellington and Taitā, were suspended for a period, but had resumed from 6.05pm, operator Metlink said.

“We have received clearance to run trains again between Wellington and Taitā. Please expect significant delays to services as we resume normal timetable,” Metlink said.

Stuff reporter Nicholas Boyack, who was waiting to board a Hutt Valley line train, said "hundreds" were queueing at the station.

Those waiting had been told a "police incident" had closed the line and that replacement buses would be provided.

At the time, Metlink alerted the public that bus replacement services were “incredibly limited”.