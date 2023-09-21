Large scrub fire near Twizel, South Canterbury contained

Fire at Lake Pukaki as seen from the eastern shore.

A large scrub fire has been blazing overnight in Pukaki Downs, South Canterbury

Six properties have been evacuated and roads closed

The blaze comes as the area is under an orange warning for high winds

The severe weather means it is too dangerous for firefighters to attempt to tackle the blaze

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency’s district manager has confirmed the large scrub fire near Twizel, in South Canterbury, has been contained.

Rob Hands said with the fire contained for now, they were hoping the forecast rain for the region later on Thursday proved correct.

Hands said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, investigators are on site, and he was not aware of any burn offs in the area prior to the fire.

He said the fire was believed to have started west of the Lavender Farm, off Aoraki/Mt Cook Rd.

Fire and Emergency members from Otago and the West Coast would be coming in to assist with safety, planning and operations.

A Rescue Coordination Centre had been set up in Christchurch in response to the fire.

MetService said the wind had fallen to 30kph on Thursday morning, but that would not last.

Hayden Watson/Supplied Firefighter Grant Munro at the large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs.

By afternoon, 80kph winds with gusts of up to 140kph was expected. A strong wind warning was in place for Canterbury High Country until 10pm on Thursday.

It has also issued a heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass for a period of 28 hours from 6pm on Thursday.

“Expect 250mm to 350mm of rain about the main divide, and 100mm to 150mm within 20km farther east,’’ the warning says.

“Peak rates of 15mm to 25mm per hour about the divide. Thunderstorms possible. Rain turning to snow from late Friday morning or during the afternoon.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.’’

Speaking to The Timaru Herald Fire and Emergency assistant commander Stephen Butler said they were really lucky with the wind.

“The wind turned around in the middle of the night and it headed the other way which was good,” Butler said.

“This morning, the wind picked up in the other direction and we managed to get the helicopters in the air. The frequent wind change is what’s making it really difficult for the guys.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander Stephen Butler said they were really lucky with the wind.

He said there were considerable efforts on Thursday morning to get containment lines around the properties and also a plantation at the northern end of the fire.

“We still don't know what started the fire. The fire investigators are starting to unwrap that …

“I know there has been controlled burns up here in the past ... that’s something we’re always aware of and we always tell people that are planning to burn to have a look at the weather conditions ... and also to get out there and actually check on old fires.

“We’re taking the opportunity of the weather patterns at the moment before it turns northwest earlier this afternoon ... we hope we might get some rain.”

He said people should put off coming into the area until the later part of their holiday.

“Unfortunately the road to Mount Cook is closed. We are mindful that that’s a real tourist hotspot, and we want to be able to gets things opened up.”

An update from Fire and Emergency at 9.20am said there were now seven helicopters with monsoon buckets and diggers operating to contain the Pukaki Downs fire.

Butler, in the update, said the helicopters are working in two sectors.

"One sector is focused on protecting residential homes and they are working in conjunction with ground crews to strengthen the fire break in this area.

"The second sector is at the northern end of the fire and working to protect a plantation in the area."

Chris Rudge/Aviation Adventures The view from Aviation Adventures property at Pukaki Airport shows how close the fire is.

Butler said diggers are also operating alongside Fire and Emergency ground crews to establish or widen fire breaks.

He said the wind was currently pushing the fire back onto itself, but a wind shift in the middle of the day was expected to push it back in the direction it was moving last night.

A second wind shift was also expected later in the day and crews would be mindful of staying safe throughout the day, he said.

No damage had been seen to any homes as yet, which Butler credited to the lessons learned from the previous large fire at Pukaki Downs.

"The defensible spaces around the homes have been improved since then and this has prevented the fire spreading to homes.”

State Highway 80 between the Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8 would remain closed today.

George Empson/Supplied The Pukaki fire blazes underneath massive clouds above the Mackenzie on Thursday morning.

For Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson, the fire’s glow at 1am in the morning brought back memories of the 1957 Aoraki//Mt Cook Hermitage Hotel fire that burnt the establishment to the ground.

“As a kid I just remember looking over and seeing an orange glow [from Tekapo],’’ he said.

It was a similar glow that he saw when he looked out his window on Thursday morning after waking up and getting up for a while, he said.

“I noticed in the window a bit of a glow.

George Empson Photographer George Empson captured this video from Takapō/Tekapo looking to the fire.

“I opened a window and saw it was a big, orange glow.’’

Not one to miss a photo opportunity, Empson got dressed, threw his recording gear in his truck and drove over the rise near Irishmen’s Creek.

“Then I saw the fire and thought ‘it’s Pukaki again’’, and stayed on the high ground.’’

He began taking photos, and after a quick return home, was back out again capturing images and videos.

Empson described the wind as very strong, and he found it hard to stand up to take photos.

Jess Hishon-Knowles/Supplied Fire near Pukaki Downs, close to Lake Pukaki and Twizel.

Tourism operator and Aoraki/Mt Cook Fire Brigade member Charlie Hobbs said, he had been up most of the night fighting the fire.

“The helicopters have been doing their thing this morning,” Hobbs said.

“It's only a matter of time before we get the full picture of what's happening. We went back at 3am this morning and the fire was raging and there were strong winds.”

Hobbs said it would be nice to see some rain and they are presently awaiting further instructions.

“FENZ are onto it organising everything, and we're hoping for some rain this afternoon, but it's great to see everyone safe.”

Alpine Energy's website showed power outages in Pukaki, Lilybank near Lake Takapō/Tekapo and Haldon near Lake Benmore.

The outage at Pukaki, which occurred at 12.31am, was attributed to the large scrub fire. However, the causes of the power outages at Haldon and Lilybank on Thursday morning were unknown.

Thanh Nguyen/Supplied Queenstown's Thanh Nguyen spots a helicopter from Aoraki/Mt Cook Highway of the Pukaki Downs fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Mt Cook Rd in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel, about 7.45pm on Wednesday, but high winds have made it too dangerous to fight it.

Two ground crews had monitored overnight and more were on their way by Thursday morning. The plan was to fight the blaze using helicopters with “monsoon buckets”, the FENZ spokesperson said.

