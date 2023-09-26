Waikato family's $200k dream heritage house renovation turned into 'nightmare'

Cambridge couple Barry and Emelia Young with their three children.

A Waikato couple’s dream to renovate a heritage countryside villa turned into a “nightmare” after a builder went into liquidation, leaving the house incomplete with “substandard" work.

Barry Young entrusted Refresh Renovations, a renovation company with a network of 44 franchisees nationwide, and signed up with their franchisee in Waikato to renovate a four-bedroom Cambridge villa he bought in 2021.

The three-month renovation project started in February 2022, but turned into what the couple describe as a “painful” never-ending battle as the company’s former Waikato franchisee owner Ajit Singh went into liquidation.

"Refresh Renovations put us in contact with their Waikato territory renovation specialists who did not know how to read plans, deal with council, complete building work to code, project manage or pay their contractors with the money we gave them,” he said.

“The franchisee owner Ajit Singh went into liquidation and ran off to Australia with a lot of our money.”

Young said he paid Singh more than $200,000 – but only $100,000 worth of work has been completed.

To make matters worse, Young said Waipa District Council, during its inspections, said the work had not been done correctly.

Stuff has seen two inspection reports, carried out by the council in September 2022 and July 2023, in which concerns including incorrectly fixing structural beams, incorrect installation of windows and doors, cladding damage during window installation, and issues with wall bracing, are raised.

“The builder had to take everything off and had to fix all the work again as it was not up to the building code,” Young said.

He alleged Refresh Renovations terminated its Waikato franchisee owner’s agreement with Singh in July 2022, but they were never informed.

“We continued to make payments up until September last year, without any knowledge of his [Singh] termination from Refresh Renovations.

“The company did not even inform us about the termination of Singh’s agreement when we interacted with them over emails in August 2022.”

Refresh Renovations’ spokesperson said their franchise arrangements with Singh ended in July 2022 before they became aware of the issue involving the Youngs in February 2023.

“Singh maintained inconsistent contact up until 14 June 2023, following that, Singh has since failed to respond and remains unable to be located to date.”

The company’s spokesperson said they engaged lawyers but couldn’t get hold of Singh, and they are now contracting a private investigator to locate him.

The Youngs had always dreamed of buying an old-style heritage villa.

“We love the character of these buildings, and we have always wanted to live in one and move to the country.”

“At the moment we are feeling an immense amount of pressure, hurt, pain, guilt, fear, shame, despair...you name it. Our mental health has been severely affected.”

The couple have been paying a mortgage and rent for 18 months now – with more than $40,000 extra in rent from the first move in date they were given of September 2022 – as they wait for work on their villa to be completed.

They are, however, thanking the community who are currently offering them support, material and labour.

"We have had a community of people rally around us with support and for this we will be forever grateful.

“All the things we would have expected from Refresh, but never got.”

The family hopes to move into a renovated house before Christmas.

“We nearly lost everything we have ever worked for in our life,” Young said.

“We are hardly left with any money, and we might move into a house that is not finished.”

“While Refresh Renovations acknowledges the distressing situation experienced by the Young family, it is important to clarify that the contractual agreement was solely between the Young’s and Mr. Ajit Singh, one of our former franchisees,” the company spokesperson said.

”We will continue (without obligation) to explore opportunities to assist the Youngs with access to services and materials that can be provided through our loyal franchise network throughout the Waikato region.”