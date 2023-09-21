Tova podcast: Maddie's legacy - grieving parents push for better youth mental health services

Maddie Hall's parents, Leanne and Gareth, describe the tattoos they have to remember her.

WARNING: In this week’s episode of the Tova podcast, we investigate New Zealand’s youth mental health crisis. Tova O’Brien speaks to Leanne and Gareth Hall, the parents of Maddie Hall, who died by suspected suicide in March this year. If you, or anyone who might be reading this story – or listening to the podcast - finds this subject challenging, please stop now. And remember, help is available from a range of organisations. There’s a list of them below this story and in the podcast episode description.

Maddie Hall’s parents show us their tattoos, fresh ink this year, in memory of their young daughter’s life.

Just below the sleeve of Gareth Hall’s t-shirt, a purple butterfly.

“Purple was Maddie’s favourite colour and butterflies were a bit of a theme of her [funeral] service, the semi-colon there which is a symbol of battling through mental health, as in that’s not the end, and the ying yang here is the two different sides of Maddie - the mental health side and her just gorgeous girl side.”

On Leanne Hall’s right wrist a beautiful, hand-drawn, bunch of flowers.

Supplied Maddie Hall's parents, Leanne and Gareth, both have tattoos to remember her.

“She drew that for me last year and it was all her colours and her little writing so I thought I’ll have a bit of her artwork.”

Some of Maddie’s ashes were mixed into the ink, though even without it, Maddie is, of course, permanently part of them.

Madeleine Grace Hall’s life is also indelibly tattooed on the mental health system.

The admissions for self-harm - cutting, poisoning, starving - the psychosis, the hallucinations, the suicide attempts.

Supplied Maddie Hall was 16 years old when she passed away in March this year

All up, more than 100 visits to hospital and A&E including four times in ICU, two via rescue helicopter, ten visits to Starship.

Then there were the police who had to restrain her, the paramedics who had to triage and sedate her.

The more than 90 sessions with mental health services and a private psychiatrist.

Over 1000 hours in hospital.

Supplied Leanne and Gareth Hall are telling their daughter Maddie’s story during Mental Health Awareness Week.

But the picture of Maddie is, of course, not some exercise in painting by numbers.

It’s a young girl’s life. A young girl lost, unwell but loved. Her family torn apart with grief and a profound sense of helplessness.

Making the hardest number to grapple with, the lowest of them all.

One.

What her parents have identified as one single final attempt.

A suspected suicide referred to the coroner and the subject of a serious incident review by Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ.

Supplied Maddie Hall when she was ten years old. Purple was her favourite colour.

Maddie Hall was just 16 years old when she died on March 31st this year.

On the 25th of August 2020 - two and a half years before Maddie passed away - Leanne and Gareth wrote to the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and copied in the chief executive of Auckland DHB, the Children's Commissioner and the Health and Disability Commissioner.

They describe the first time they realised Maddie was depressed and suicidal, when they found her attempting suicide at just 13 years old.

They describe the 24/7 surveillance they kept their daughter under in the three months between then and writing the letter, explaining that one of them has to sleep in Maddie’s room each night, that she tells them - with tears rolling down her face - “I don’t feel good, I just want to die”.

They catalogue the utterly distressing list of crisis and hospital admissions in that three-month period.

Then they say: “We are luckier than many other New Zealand families in that we still have the chance to save our daughter. Maddie requires custodial institutional care with a comprehensive diagnosis until she no longer poses a risk to her own life.”

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week. Today’s episode of Stuff’s Tova podcast tells the story of Maddie and her whānau.

Her parents say they’re still struggling with their loss but are pushing on for Maddie, “it’s her legacy to try and get better services for other mentally ill children and adolescents so that Maddie could be proud of a system change.”

Supplied Maddie her paternal grandmother, Fae Hall and mother Leanne.

We put Maddie’s story to the Health Minister/Labour’s health spokesperson, Ayesha Verrall, to seek assurances that responsibility would be taken and - if appropriate - changes made.

We wanted to seek the same assurances from the National Party, to ensure the same process would follow no matter who’s elected on October 14. They refused to be interviewed because they had not yet released their mental health policy.

While unable to comment on specific cases, there was a candour and willingness from Verrall to accept that where the system fails, it must take responsibility.

She said she totally understands the issue here, “which is that when people are ill, they’re in care in order to be protected and when they die or are otherwise harmed in care, that is an absolute critical issue for the system to take responsibility for”.

Verrall spoke generally - but pointedly - about the things that need to be addressed.

Staffing issues, patient rights, about the involvement of family and whānau in care - how they’re sometimes kept at arm’s length when they know best what is going on with their loved one. She also talked about the appropriate use of the legal tools under the Mental Health Act.

These were all concerns raised by Maddie’s parents.