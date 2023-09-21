Police officer accidentally fires gun and injures foot in Wellington

The officer was taken to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries.

A police officer has injured their foot after accidentally discharging their gun.

The accident happened as police conducted a search warrant of a property on Leinster Ave in Raumati South, Wellington.

Neighbours reported that the armed offenders squad were at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it took the officer to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident has been reported to Work Safe.

Police would not answer further questions regarding the incident.