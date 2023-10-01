Brief reprieve from blustery weather, but more rain to come

Saturday's front brought rain and blustery weather to much of the country.

Sunday should bring a reprieve from blustery weather for much of New Zealand.

The weather is expected to be more settled over most of the country, after a strong cold front and gale south-westerlies passed over the country on Saturday, the MetService says.

However, persistent showers are anticipated for the west of the South Island from Buller to Fiordland, spreading into coastal Southland.

Those in Christchurch can expect a fine day, while in Wellington it is expected to be fine and breezy.

A cloudy morning will greet those in Auckland and Northland, with the day expected to become fine in the afternoon.

Early Saturday morning, a Wellington motorist narrowly escaped a landslide that came down on the front of his car.

Khandallah resident Basharat Habib was driving to work about 5.45am on Saturday when he came across a rock in the middle of the road.

Greg O'Connor/Supplied Khandallah resident Basharat Habib had a narrow escape from his landslide.

He came to a stop, but dashed out of the car when he saw the landslide come down.

Blustery conditions in Auckland on Saturday caused lane closures and speed limit reductions on the city’s Harbour Bridge, with high-sided vehicles advised to detour via the Western Ring Route.

Northland was hit by gusts of up to 110kph, however that strong wind had been expected to ease by late Saturday.

Another front is anticipated to move over the country on Monday, bringing rain to the west and wind to the east, particularly around Wellington, Wairarapa and lower Hawke’s Bay.